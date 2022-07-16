Reading time: ~2 m

What happened? On July 15, an unknown user transferred 64,300 BTC ($1.34 billion at the time of the transaction), while the transaction fee was 0.00077850 BTC ($16.1). Of this amount, he sent 10,000 bitcoins ($206 million) to the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange. On July 16, 12:55 Moscow time, the asset is traded at $ 20,617, having decreased by 1.47% per day, according to Binance.

Data in the GetBlock blockchain explorer

What happened before? In the period from 14 to 18 June, the largest over-the-counter holder of bitcoins bought 2554 BTC worth about $ 52 million. In total, he has 130,227 bitcoins on his account, savings amount to 0.68% of the current offer of the asset.

According to Santiment analysts, the decline in the market provoked the growth of institutional bitcoin investors. The growth in the number of holders owning more than 10,000 BTC began in February, while the increase in the number of addresses containing from 10 to 10,000 BTC began in June.