Reading time: ~2 m

We understand how the fall of the crypto market affected the business of mining companies, what happens to the hashrate and when all this will end

It has been exactly one year since miners left China en masse due to local repression in search of new shelters. Now they have to survive again, and this time the problems are more serious.

Bitcoin collapsed to the values of 2017, and the total capitalization of cryptocurrencies decreased three times to $ 860 billion Such a rapid drop in market quotations puts many indebted miners with a choice: stop data centers in anticipation of growth in the market or look for new investors. Judging by the on-chain data, miners are waiting and looking. It is possible that the phase of surrender has not yet acquired a mass character.

Source: bitinfocharts.com

As can be seen in the chart above, the move of miners from China in the summer of 2021 was the most notable event in terms of the collapse of the hashrate over the past three years. If the collapse of the hashrate (-65%) Due to the tough position of Beijing, the indicator fell by 65% less than in a month, but the restoration of capacity took the rest of the first half of 2021.

See also Cryptominers throw out a white flag under the weight of double problems

Now, of course, the situation is different. So far, companies are trying to maintain production capacity and are looking for new investors. In any case, the hashrate crisis in 2021 was more caused by logistical and bureaucratic problems, which could affect such a long recovery. If the current surrender of miners, as stated in Glassnode, has already begun, then, probably, the process will drag on for a long time.

Source: lookintobitcoin.com

From a historical point of view, all previous hashrate drops have always lasted at least a month. Now, according to the indications of the Hash Ribbon indicator (estimates the likelihood of surrender of miners), the departure of cryptocurrency miners began on June 16.

One way or another, network indicators show that the current surrender of miners does not seem to have yet moved into the active phase, and miners are still looking for a “plan B”, which has already been hinted at by some major players in the crypto market.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions taken on the basis of information received on our website.