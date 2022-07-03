July has arrived, and June and the first half of 2022, which have admittedly been pretty miserable for the crypto market, are now finally behind us.

As usual, we look at how the most popular coins on the market have worked over the past month, quarter and six months.

In June, falling prices hit the second-largest crypto asset, Ethereum (ETH), particularly hard, as it lost nearly half of its value this month alone. However, Bitcoin (BTC), which many consider a safe haven in the crypto market, hasn’t gotten much better, falling nearly 40% in the worst month on record.

However, the number one cryptocurrency held up better than some stocks if we look at the first half of the year as a whole, as noted by some leading voices in the crypto community.

Notably, the performance of the two most valuable coins in June was even weaker than in May, when BTC and ETH fell by 17% and 30%, respectively. This comes after another red month in April, when the two largest coins lost about 18% each.

Top 10 coins in June, as well as in the second quarter and first half of the year

Overall, June was a bad month for cryptocurrency, with every coin (except for stablecoins) in the top 10 by market cap suffering double-digit interest losses.

Top 10 coins of June

Starting with BTC, the number one cryptocurrency fell 36.6% to $20,106 by the end of the month. Surprisingly, the sharp drop made BTC the second largest among the top 10 coins.

The only coin in the top 10 that performed worse than BTC in June was ETH, which fell by a whopping 45% in a month to $1,085. The drop was due to the fact that many decentralized finance (DeFi) projects faced difficulties, while centralized crypto lenders such as Celsius (CEL), who were active in the DeFi space, suspended withdrawals by customers.

Looking at the second quarter of the year, we see a similar pattern, again with double-digit interest losses across the board.

10 best coins in the second quarter

The worst among these coins was solana (SOL), which fell 70.5% to $34 for the quarter after a series of setbacks related to the technical stability of its network. The coin was followed by ETH, which took second place with a drop of 68% for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the coin that performed better in relative terms was the exchange token. Binance BNB , which fell 49% in the second quarter.

Top 10 Coins in H1

Moving on to the first half of the year as a whole, we once again see that SOL suffered large losses, falling by 80% in the first six months of the year. The native Solanas token is followed by ETH as the second worst coin with a drop of 71%.

With the exception of stablecoins, the best coin that could stay in the top 10 in the first half of 2022 would be the BNB, which fell by just 57%.

Top of the top 50 for June

Despite all the losses, there were still green shoots among the top 50 coins by market capitalization in June.

The best in this group was LEO, an exchange token issued by Bitfinex . The token added 9.2% in June to $5.76. The token was followed by helium (HNT), which came in second with a gain of 1.8%, and Craig Wright-backed Bitcoin SV (BSV) with a gain of 1.1%.

Worst of the top 50 in June

The worst performance among the top 50 coins in June was in the chain (XCN). The coin fell 51% to $0.085. It was followed by Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as the second worst coin in the top 50 with a drop of 48%.

Top of the top 50 in the second quarter

As for the second quarter, the top 50 was XCN, which gained 10% for the quarter, despite being among the worst on a monthly basis.

Following XCN, the LEO token appeared with a quarterly loss of 4%.

Worst of the top 50 in the second quarter

Moving to the worst performance among the top 50 coins, we see avalanche (AVAX) come out on top with a loss of 82%. The coin was followed by filecoin (FIL), which fell by 79%, and FLOW, which fell by almost 79%.

It is worth noting that all the coins in this group fell by 70% or more, which shows how bad the second quarter of this year was for the crypto market.

The Best of the Top 50 in H1

By increasing the scaleTo cover the first half of the year, XCN again stands out as a major winner with a 71% gain, followed by a 54% LEO gain.

Unfortunately for those hoping for higher prices, the two aforementioned coins were the only ones in the top 50 that showed growth for the quarter. All other coins lost double-digit percentages, starting with thrones (TRX) – a drop of 15%.

Worst of the top 50 in H1

The worst coins from the top 50 lost more than 80% in the first half of the year.

The group was headed by the game token axie infinity (AXS) with the function of “play to earn”, with a drop of 85%. The coin was followed by FIL, AVAX, FLOW and Polygon (MATIC), which fell by 84.5%, 83.7%, 82.8% and 80.9% respectively.

Best worst of the top 100 for June

Having further reduced the scale to cover all the coins from the top 100 by market capitalization, the little-known altcoin tenset (10SET) showed itself best, which grew by 30%. The coin was followed by LEO.

The worst performances among the same 100 coins were in the chain defi (DFI), XCN and AAVE, which fell by 60%, 51% and 50.7%, respectively.

The best worst of the top 100 in the first quarter

Once again, XCN became the most effective coin among the top 100 coins by market capitalization in the first quarter, adding 10%. The coin was followed by LEO.

Meanwhile, the worst performer was the terra classic (LUNC), a coin formerly known as terra or LUNA. The coin experienced a complete collapse for the quarter, the loss of price was rounded up to 100%.

LUNC was followed by the affiliated and now failed stablecoin terraUSD (UST), which is now often referred to as terra classic USD (USTC). The algorithmic stablecoin for the quarter fell by 95.7%.

The best worst of the top 100 in H1

Overall, in the first half of the year, the Green Metaverse (GMT) token, also known as STEPN, ranked first with an impressive 555% gain in a bad period for the crypto market. GMT is followed by the already mentioned tokens XCN, LEO and 10SET, which took 2- E , 3 – E and 4 -e place with the best performance with a 6-month increase of 71%, 54% and 21.5%, respectively.

On the side of the losers among the top 100 coins in the first half of the year were again two tokens associated with Terra, LUNC and USTC, with their almost complete collapse in price. The two tokens were followed by GALA and fantom (FTM) with losses of 88.5% and 88.3%, respectively.