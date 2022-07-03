Reading time: ~2 m

Known to many supporters of cryptocurrencies, the “Bitcoin family” continues to buy BTC daily.

The head of the family, Didi Taihuttu, said that he sold 15% of the family cache after the price of the cryptocurrency fell below the level of $ 55,000 at the end of 2021.

The so-called bitcoin family, traveling around the world, became famous in 2017. Having experienced the loss of his father, Didi realized that life is fleeting, so spending it on accumulating wealth is unwise. He sold all his property and bought bitcoins with the money he received.

He bet on the largest cryptocurrency when it was trading for less than $1,000. Abandoning the usual way of life, the family began to travel around the world, visiting dozens of countries.

The cryptocurrency crash of 2018 was a serious test for Taihuttu, but even then, the family did not seek to cash out its assets. Moreover, a family that mistook cryptocurrency for a means of payment began to buy more BTC.

Didi has no doubt that the price of bitcoin will recover and by 2025 will be able to grow to $ 140,000. According to him, any drawdowns, for example, up to $ 17600 in June, are exclusively an opportunity for purchase.