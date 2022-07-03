Reading time: ~2 m

Economist Nassim Taleb believes that bitcoin has unsuccessfully shown itself as a tool to protect against inflation, predicts a long-term crypto winter and criticizes those who buy on the decline.

Bitcoin (BTC) is an unsuccessful risk hedging tool. I am convinced of this. Nassim Taleb – Economist who developed the Black Swan theory.

The “Black Swan” theory was put forward by Nassim Taleb in 2004. Its essence is to consider random and difficult to predict events that can have a significant impact on the market.

Taleb believes that even if BTC reaches the rate of $ 100,000, the asset will remain a failure. Bitcoin has unsuccessfully shown itself as a tool to protect against inflation. Moreover, he acted contrary to expectations.

The ongoing cryptocurrency winter could escalate into an “ice age.” That is, the prices of digital assets will not be able to recover for a long period of time and may never reach the previous level. Compared to the all-time high, bitcoin has lost 72% and is valued at $19,000 at the beginning of July 2022.

The economist also criticized the President of El Salvador and other participants who continue to buy BTC at a discount, calling them “bitdiots”. Obviously, Taleb’s discontent was caused by the president’s purchase. Nayib Bukele another 80 BTC, despite the fact that due to operations with cryptocurrency, the budget of a poor country lost $ 50 million. Earlier, the Minister of Finance of El Salvador, Alejandro Zelaya, came to the defense of the president. Zelaya noted: the acquisition of cryptocurrency accounts for a small part of the state budget, which does not pose a threat.