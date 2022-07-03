Reading time: ~2 m

One of the most popular network metrics in the industry, the ratio of market value to realized (MVRV) shows that short-term, medium-term and even long-term trading returns are in the “pain” zone, which is historically a sign of an upcoming price reversal. The main question is when this will happen.

The indicator allows you to determine whether an asset is overbought or oversold. When it reaches a high level, more people will seek to sell their assets to increase profits.

With an MVRV value of 100% or 2.0, investors can sell their assets at an average 100% profit, which has historically been a pivotal point in the cryptocurrency market.

According to the indicator, most investors hold an asset with huge losses regardless of long-term storage. At the moment, bitcoin remains underbought on all timeframes and among all groups of traders.

The “technical alternative” to the MVRV indicator, the Relative Strength Index, also shows that Bitcoin is teetering between oversold and normal, barely moving beyond the undervaluation range and returning to its normal market condition.

Over the past seven trading days, digital gold has lost 9.4% of its value due to the lack of purchasing activity that could support the rally that began on June 20. The volumes indicate that the first cryptocurrency will not show any volatility, since the inflow of funds to the crypto market remains at a low level.