According to data compiled by The Block Research, bitcoin mining revenues fell by 26.3% in June.

Last month, miners generated about $668 million in revenue, and Bitcoin lost about a third of its value.

Compared to October 2021, this is an even greater drop, by about 61%. Monthly earnings in general have since declined with a slight increase in March.

Most of the revenue from bitcoin was generated by a block reward subsidy ($656.47 million) and only a small portion by a transaction fee ($11.47 million).

In June, Bitcoin miners generated about 1.26 times more revenue than Ethereum miners, reversing a trend that has been in place since April 2021. In May, Ethereum miners received 1.08 times more revenue than Bitcoin miners.