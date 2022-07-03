Reading time: ~2 m

Polygon’s second-tier network’s MATIC utility token rose 7% during Saturday’s trading, thanks to Friday’s Initiative by Meta. Its developers have launched Facebook test support for NFT tokens for previously selected users from the United States.

Polygon became the first second-tier network whose unique tokens appeared in the world’s largest social network, along with the NFT of the Ethereum blockchain.

Facebook users have access to the function of connecting crypto wallets to their accounts. By selecting the Ethereum or Polygon network, they can move the NFT to a new tab – “Digital Collection”, as well as issue a post about adding a unique token.

Like Twitter, a verified digital asset can be added to an avatar, but Facebook’s developers have gone further. The social network will support the exchange and NFT, providing when choosing a token all the information about the creation of the asset, belonging to the collection, etc. This will protect users from phishing attacks.

Meta plans to expand support for NFT on Instagram, as well as increase the number of networks. The social network will accept unique tokens from Solana and Slow. By the fact of these events, the growth of service tokens of these networks is possible.