Key findings

Binance NFT added some interesting new features in May and June.

From setting up a profile to creating your own NFTs, here are a few new features we think you’ll love.

Check out the updates below to learn how to use the latest Binance NFT add-ons.

We are constantly looking for ways to improve and update our platform to meet your needs. Read on to learn more about our latest Binance NFT features and updates.

Binance NFT marketplace, home to numerous digital works of art from around the world, allows users to mint, buy and place bets on NFT on one platform. And now, with the latest updates, you can create your own NFT collection, personalize your profile page, and buy NFT even easier!

Create your own NFT

We are proud to announce that all verified Binance users can now unleash their creativity and become NFT artists on Binance NFT. Previously, only approved creators could mint NFT on the platform. Now, with new coinage guidelines anyone can participate in the Web3 movement and mint the original NFT on Binance NFT Marketplace if it has passed identity verification and has at least five followers on their Binance NFT profile page.

Updated profile page

We’ve updated binance NFT custom pages with a new user interface for quick access to our latest features, including a coinage update. If you’re a registered user, you’ll now have a profile title that will show your social media links, the number of followers, and the number of people you follow. You can also change your nickname and account picture for additional customization. What’s more, you can link your Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and Discord accounts to your Binance NFT profile page for easy sharing.

Navigating the updated profile page

When you visit profile pages, you may see two different menus depending on whether you are the owner of the page or the visitor.

If you are the owner of the profile page, your menu will display:

Created : Browse the NFT collections you’ve created.

Collected : Browse the NFTs you’ve bought from other creators. Only authenticated users can see this tab.

Favorite : View the NFT you’ve added to your favorites. You can also remove NFT from favorites in this section.

Sentences : View offers you’ve made or received.

Cryptocurrency : View your crypto balances as well as withdrawal and deposit history.

History : View NFT’s purchase, sales, and bid history.

Settings : View your profile and account settings.

If you visit someone’s page, the menu will display:

Created : View the NFT collections they have created.

Collected : check out the NFT they bought from other creators.

Favorite : View NFT added to favorites.

New filters in the Marketplace

We’ve added new filters to improve your Binance NFT Marketplace browsing experience. Users can now use the categories below to research and trade NFT with less difficulty.

The following filters are available: Status , Rarity , Type of sale , Net , Currency , Collection Type , Category or Type File .

Collection type: Premier and Standard

There are two types of NFT collections on Binance NFT. Premier collections are created in collaboration with Binance NFT, while standard collections are not validated by Binance NFT. To find the NFT in the Premier collection, just check the orange checkmarknext to the NFT collection name.

More ways to view

We’ve improved the way NFT is searched. Now, instead of browsing the Binance NFT Marketplace, you can search for specific creator profiles to view their NFT — and NFT they like — in the Created, Assembled, and Favorites categories. Visit the profile pages of your favorite artists to see their latest work!

All NPTs on the market are for sale. If NFT or Mystery Box are listed, you can buy them directly using the “Buy Now” option, which allows you to instantly buy NFT at a fixed price or bid at an NFT auction. If NFT or Mystery Box isn’t listed, you can make an offer to the seller instead.

Binance Pay Integration

We have integrated Binance Pay to our platform for simple and flexible payment. Users can now buy NFT with Binance Pay available through their Binance app . Buy NFT and pay with funds from your Funding or Spot wallet. Note that this is only available for fixed-price NFT and Mystery Boxes on the Binance NFT secondary market.

Let’s say you’re considering using this new integrated service, but you don’t have BNB, BUSD, or ETH. In this case, Binance Pay allows you to seamlessly convert the cryptocurrency you currently hold into the cryptocurrency accepted on the payment page. Note that the maximum value of the cryptocurrency you can convert is $20,000.

NFT Mass Deposits

We have added additional features to optimize the NFT deposit process. Users can now massively make NFT to our platform.

How to make NFT in bulk

Mass selection of NFT contract addresses. Please note that only the contract addresses whitelisted and supported by Binance NFT will be shown. You can view the full list of contract addresses from the whitelist in your wallet on Tab [Все] . Also, view the 10 most recently used contract addresses by clicking [Использовано] . Users can check on the left to select the address of the NFT contract. Select token ID The NFT you want to send . After checking the contract addresses, you will be able to see your NFT. Select the correct token ID. Alternatively, if you need to view too many token IDs, enter the token ID in the search box to perform a manual search. Select the NFT token ID you want to deposit at the Binance NFT Marketplace and click [Депозит] . Users will be able to see all deposited NFTs in their user center, available after log in to your Binance account , including history and status.

Output Optimization

Apart from the NFT output, you can now shoot open Mystery Boxes on Binance. Note that you must first pass identity verification .

You can view all your NFTs in the « Browse the collection » or “View Assets » in your User Center.

In the “Browse Collection” section, you can bring multiple NFT or open Mystery Boxes from the collection at one time. Please note that you can choose a maximum of 30 assets per withdrawal.

In Asset View, you can shoot a specific NFT or an open Mystery Box. Please note that open Mystery Boxes and NFT assets can only be withdrawn at one time via Asset View.

Inference

We hope that with the latest additions on Binance NFT marketplace will make it easier for you to create coins and trade them. Have fun customizing your profile page, creating your own NFT collections and discovering new works of art!