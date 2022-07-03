Reading time: ~2 m

Since the beginning of the year, the world’s second cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been following a downward trend. Most investors who have invested their ETH in Beacon Chain are hardly satisfied with the choices made earlier.

Parsec Finance founder Will Sheehan shared data on ETH stakers in terms of entry price. The graph shows that only 17% of players have a status of “in profit”, while the majority of players (875) suffer huge losses.

As we can see, a huge number of investors have invested their ETH in the price range from $ 2500 to $ 3500. A considerable number of users sent Ethereum above the price level of 3.5 thousand dollars. A big spike can also be seen in the $500 price range.

At the moment, the price of Ethereum is 60% lower compared to the level of the beginning of the year (relative to $ 1056), and 78% below its all-time high of $ 4891.

Due to the continuation of the bearish trend in the crypto market, the percentage of unprofitable Ethereum players may increase. For the same reason, over the past month, investor interest in ETH staking has fallen.

At the moment, staking is about 11% of the total emission. For example, Lido accounts for about 32% of the total number of blocked ETH, Coinbase and Kraken own 14% and 9%, respectively.