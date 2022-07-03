Reading time: ~2 m

Multichain reports that it is now collaborating on three projects built on XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The Multichain (formerly Anyswap) crosschain protocol is the largest internetwork bridge between different blockchains that helps to connect and exchange transactions between them. It is currently a leader in crosschain with a fast-growing number of blockchains (currently 53) and tokens (currently 2402).

Multichain added support for XRP Ledger (XRPL) in March this year to connect this with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and blockchains incompatible with EVM.

In a tweet, Multichain revealed that it currently supports three XRPL projects:

onXRP (t The org pad (NFT, DEX and education) is a bridge with AVAX.

Aesthetes and the associated Elysianers ecosystem – a bridge with BNBChain.

and the associated Elysianers ecosystem – a bridge with Sologenic — t org pad NFT and DEX – bridge with Ethereum, BNBChain, Polygon, Fantom, AVAX.

These are some of the largest projects on XRPL, which we previously talked about.

Crosschain bridges are decentralized applications that allow you to transfer the same asset between different blockchains. Given the huge number of existing blockchains, crosschain bridges would greatly improve the user experience, if not for one fat BUT – they are very vulnerable to hacker attacks, as a result of which they are successfully and successfully hacked and stolen coins.

Multichain was no exception – in January of this year, it reported on the identification of a vulnerability and asked users to delete smart contracts for six assets. However, this led to the fact that hackers hurried to take advantage of the vulnerability, as a result of which the attackers managed to withdraw 1,150 ETH ($ 2.8 million), but then returned 320 ETH ($ 780,000). Thus, the losses amounted to more than $ 2 million.

In December 2021, Multichain raised $60 million from Binance Labs, Circle Ventures, and the Tron Foundation.