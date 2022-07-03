Reading time: ~2 m

Senator of the General Congress of Mexico Indira Kempis presented a bill that, if adopted, will make bitcoin a legal tender in the country and enshrine it in the monetary legislation of Mexico.

An addendum to Article 2 of the Monetary Law of the United Mexican States reads as follows: Bitcoin (BTC) will be considered legal tender in the Mexican Republic, according to a document received in parliament on June 28.

A bill proposing to make bitcoin legal tender in Mexico. Source: infosen.senado.gob.mx

In April last year, Kempis already submitted two proposals to parliament to change the law, but none of them concerned bitcoin or any other decentralized digital assets.

The subject of the proposed legislative review is article 2. The addendum calls for “the inclusion of virtual assets in the list of digital metal money that may be in circulation on the national territory. Based on this goal, the proposed bill establishes that only a central bank can issue a digital currency.”

The legislation changes have caused obstacles Mexicans face when trying to access financial products and education.

Kempis justifies the adoption of bitcoin in the bill by the fact that about half of Mexicans do not have access to the traditional financial system of the country, which creates a huge problem for the state.

Action needs to be taken [принять биткоин]so that the use of this technology can facilitate and guarantee financial inclusion.

The fact that 56% of the Mexican population does not have an official savings account leads to a lack of trust and interest in banking institutions, as a result of which part of the population cannot access an official financial instrument for savings.

On the other hand, the program of action of the government and the Central Bank of Mexico directly contradicts the bill presented by Senator Kempis.

In January, Mexico’s central bank announced that it was working to create a digital peso, the central bank’s own digital currency (CBDC), which should be in circulation by 2024 and is designed to help Mexicans overcome existing difficulties in gaining access to financial services.

In addition, Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said in June that the Mexican financial system does not allow the use of cryptocurrencies, and added that in the near future the situation is unlikely to change.