Welly, the first NFT project of the Italian fast food chain Welly’s based on Shiba Inu, announced the work on a decentralized autonomous organization WellyDogDAO. The beginning of its activities is expected in the next two months.

Thanks to WellyDogDAO, owners of NFT Welly will be able to vote for various decisions related to the company’s activities and Web3. An Italian fast food restaurant reported that one NFT gives the right to one vote.

Welly friends will be able to vote for various decisions related, for example, to the company’s business and Web3.

Recall, on June 9, the release of NFT Welly took place, consisting of three stages: an exclusive sale, a private sale and a public sale. Each phase of the event ended 24 hours after the start. The base price of 1 NFT on release ranged from 0.12 ETH to 0.15 ETH. After this event, the Welly team burned all the remaining NFTs.

Teaming up with Welly on February 2, 2022, the developers of the Shiba Inu ecosystem have moved into the real industry. Following the partnership, Welly rebranded its business with Shiba Inu in mind and opened its first official fast food restaurant in Naples. Welly accepts Shiba Inu as payment, facilitating the burning of these tokens through the NOWPayments system.

Welly plans to achieve a global presence, so the fast food company invited interested applicants from around the world to apply for a franchise in their country.

Welly has received more than 300 franchise requests, and the company has already begun interviewing some candidates. At a recent event at Discord, the restaurant’s team revealed that they are close to striking a deal with one of the most suitable franchisees.