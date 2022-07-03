Reading time: ~2 m

The cryptocurrency market ends the week with a rebound from local lows, capitalization for 7 days of trading fell to the level of $ 850 billion, while the lows of the year were fixed at around $ 780 billion.



The influx of investments in stocks has recently coincided with the influx of investments and purchases of cryptocurrencies.

According to CoinMetrics, the correlation of Bitcoin with the stock market continues to strengthen and reached a value of 80% in May.



Next week, buyers will return to stocks ahead of the release of U.S. employment and unemployment data. Now investors pay less attention to the process of increasing rates by central banks, the positive forms the factor of reducing the risks of recession of the global and national economies.

Bidders are able to ignore the publication of the Fed Protocols, revealing the specifics of voting on the US interest rate and forecasts for its further tightening. Much more important for investors is the stability of low US unemployment and the reduction in employment (NFP), better than forecast estimates.

As the history of trading shows, cryptocurrencies also react positively to the positive of the Chinese economy. The statistics of the Celestial Empire will again demonstrate inflation much lower than in the United States. The difference in the growth of consumer prices opens up an opportunity for the People’s Bank of China to further stimulate the economy.



Purchases of shares and cryptocurrencies can be supported by the statistics of the Eurozone. The publication of the ECB Protocols will take place without much attention, unlike the Fed Protocols, there are no such details on the strategy for the future. Investors will win back indicators of business sentiment (PMI) in the service sector, which can reduce the fear of a recession in the Eurozone.

In many ways, the dynamics of cryptocurrency purchases will depend on solving the problems of the DeFi industry. Celsius and Three Arrows Capital, which started the non-payment crisis, must go bankrupt in order to have certainty about the level of financial losses associated with their partners.

The actions of the FTX exchange to acquire BlockFi showed that large crypto companies are ready to save the “sinking” startups. The assets of bankrupts will be bought, most DeFi and CeFi platforms can be helped by venture capitalists and banks. However, we need a complete picture of losses and neglected bankruptcy procedures.