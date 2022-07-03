Reading time: ~2 m

Cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital wants to avoid persecution of creditors, hiding behind the head of 15 US bankruptcy

Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) seeks protection from creditors in the U.S. through Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This is written by Reuters with reference to a court document filed by representatives of the company in the court of the Southern District of New York.

It is reported that with the help of Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy, 3AC can avoid confiscation of the fund’s assets in the US. Representatives of the fund were the law firm Latham & Watkins.

According to media reports, as of March 2022, singapore’s Three Arrows Capital fund had $10 billion under management. This is well above the acceptable threshold that the Monetary Authority of Singapore claims was issued to the fund to work with partners.

See also British Virgin Islands ordered to liquidate 3AC – media

Earlier, the financial regulator of Singapore accused the fund not only of exceeding the permissible threshold of assets under management, but also of providing false information. The fund is also opposed by cryptocurrency companies Blockchain.com, Deribit and broker Voyager Digital, to which 3AC owes 15,250 BTC and $ 350 million in the USDC stablecoin.

The editors wrote about the potential bankruptcy of Three Arrows Capital in mid-June. Then onchain analysts noticed that the hedge fund began to massively get rid of stETH, the staking token of the Lido platform. At the same time, sales have begun. immediately after the collapse of the terraUSD (UST) stablecoin.

Founded in 2012, three Arrows Capital was considered one of the major investors in the cryptocurrency market. At one time, the firm financially supported Aave, Avalanche, BlockFi, Deribit, Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana and WOO Network. How much the hedge fund owes its creditors remains unknown.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions taken on the basis of information received on our website.