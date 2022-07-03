Development Team financial measures to combat Money laundering (FATF) is increasing pressure on virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and countries to accelerate the implementation of their rules on digital assets, as only a quarter of the responding jurisdictions are currently making efforts to pass legislation to implement a key requirement of the organization, the organization’s latest report indicates.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organization established in 1989 to set standards and promote measures to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and related threats to global finance.

The vast majority of JURISDICTIONS controlled by the FATF have not yet fully implemented the organization’s R.15/IN.15 requirements, which establish global anti-money laundering (AML) and terrorist financing (CTF) standards for virtual assets and VASP. according to the report.

Of the 53 jurisdictions that have been assessed by the FATF Global Network since June 2021, most still require major or moderate improvements to P.15, with particularly needed improvements in ML/TF risk assessment. [отмывания денег/финансирования терроризма], and the application of preventive AML/CFT measures, the working group said in a statement.

In its report, the organization highlights the urgent need for jurisdictions to implement and enforce the so-called travel rule, a key FATF requirement that allows the private sector to comply with sanctions requirements and identify transactions deemed suspicious.

According to the report, over the past year, jurisdictions have made only limited progress in implementing the FATF Travel Rules, adding:

As of March 2022, while 29 of the 98 responding jurisdictions reported having adopted legislation on travel rules, only 11 jurisdictions have initiated enforcement and supervisory measures.

According to the FATF, while about 25% of the responding jurisdictions are currently in the process of adopting relevant legislation on travel rules, 36 out of 98 have not yet begun to introduce travel rules.

The organization acknowledges that the private sector has made progress over the past year in facilitating the implementation of the Travel Regulations, but it needs to further strengthen interoperability between solutions and ensure full compliance with the FATF Standards to ensure global adoption.