Reading time: ~2 m

What happened? On July 2, commissions on the Ethereum network fell to a minimum for the year. According to the Etherscan platform, a regular ETH transfer costs $ 0.17-$ 0.2. For transactions with ERC-20 tokens, the user will pay $ 0.61, and for operations with NFT on the OpenSea marketplace – $ 1.43. Depositing and withdrawing funds in the Tornado Cash mixer costs $ 13. Previously, similar indicators in the network were noted in early July 2021. At 16:10 Moscow time, ETH is trading at $ 1056, adding 0.6% per day, according to Binance.

Source: Bitinfocharts.com

What’s going on in Ethereum? Blockchain developers are focused on the upcoming change of the Proof of Work (PoW) consensus algorithm to Proof of Stake (PoS). On June 8, the merger of the PoW and PoS blockchains in the Ropsten testnet was completed in preparation for the release of Ethereum 2.0. The transition to the main network is scheduled for August 2022.

The developers announced that after the transition to PoS, the testnets Ropsten, Rinkeby and Kiln will be closed. On June 29, the Grey Glacier update was launched, which increased the complexity of mining on the network.