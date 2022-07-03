Reading time: ~2 m

Circle founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire posted a message on Twitter denying rumors that the USDC stablecoin is on the verge of collapse. Mr. Allaire began the thread on Twitter, sharing Circle’s latest statements on transparency and trust, audits and attestations, and the state of USDC’s liquidity.

Allaire further explained that he understands why cryptocurrency users are somewhat paranoid about the state of the USDC, given the events of the past few weeks related to cryptocurrencies, in which several projects collapsed under the weight of the bear market. He explained:

It’s understandable why some users are paranoid given the history of cryptocurrency traders. We have always tried to adhere to the highest standards that allow us. This has allowed us to work with regulators, leading audit firms and leading financial institutions.

In addition, the CEO of Circle hinted that USDC reserves are at the center of rumors about the collapse of the stablecoin. He explained that there is a difference between USDC reserves and the actual USDC used in the credit markets. He reiterated that USDC reserves are regulated, audited by regulators and transparent.

Circle will publish a blog post on the income from Circl

As for the company’s product, Circlé Yield, Mr. Allaire explained that the company will publish a blog post this week. In addition, Circle Yield is “regulated, has excessive collateral, is offered as collateral only to accredited investors.”

Circlé is strong financially

Allaire concluded his Twitter thread by stating that Circle is in the most stable financial condition it has ever had. He said:

Circle is in the strongest financial position it has ever been, and we will continue to improve our transparency. We are also encouraged by the emerging regulatory frameworks for stablecoin issuers, which should further increase confidence in issuers like Circle.

Author: Anton Zaitsev, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News