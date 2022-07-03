Reading time: ~2 m

Despite the ban on cryptocurrencies in China, the country is accelerating the pace of certification of new blockchain services.

According to a review of government documents and interviews with industry insiders, the growth of the Chinese blockchain market has accelerated markedly in 2022. The total number of blockchain services registered by the country’s Internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), has reached 1,821.

The pace of certification of new blockchain services began to increase at the end of last year. The agency has published 197 lists of blockchain projects that cover areas of application such as legal, financial, agricultural services, intellectual property protection services and much more. While cryptocurrency trading is banned in the country, an increasing number of Chinese companies are looking for new applications for the blockchain.

The SAS claims that most of the registered services are designed for legal and financial applications, as well as blockchain as a service (BaaS).

In June, the Chinese authorities, concerned about the fivefold increase in the number of NFT platforms, switched from pursuing cryptocurrencies to participants in the market of non-fungible tokens. After some time, the popular Chinese messenger WeChat updated the usage policy, according to which all accounts providing access to cryptocurrencies and NFT will be blocked.