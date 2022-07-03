Reading time: ~2 m

Experts told why the cost of the first cryptocurrency continued to decline and explained why the growth of the market is unlikely in the near future

Over the weekend, the bitcoin rate continued to decline, at the moment falling below $ 19 thousand As of Sunday, July 3, 14:05 Moscow time, the first cryptocurrency is traded at $ 19.08 thousand, over the past day it fell by 0.8%, for the week – by 11%.

Experts of “RBC-Crypto” told what caused the latest decline in the market and what dynamics to expect in the coming week.

“Buyers are in a depressed state”

BitRiver Financial Analyst Vladislav Antonov

Investors are summing up the results for June, Q2 and the first half of 2022. In June, bitcoin fell in price against the dollar by 37.29%, for the 2nd quarter – by 56.18%, for six months – by 56.85%. The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies over the past three months decreased from $ 2.260 trillion to $ 854 billion. 2 quarter was the worst since 2011. The drawdown of the first cryptocurrency is caused by the flight from risky assets against the background of tightening monetary policy, as well as the collapse of two related cryptocurrencies Terra USD and Luna. The collapse of the market attracted the attention of regulators. The market fell under the tightening of the rules due to risky investments.

On June 18, the bitcoin rate fell to $ 17.6 thousand (according to the Binance exchange). Sellers updated the minimum in a thin market amid the fall of stock indices S&P500 and Nasdaq. Investors sold us stocks after raising the US Federal Reserve rate by 75 percentage points, which was the biggest jump since 1994. The sharp rate hike has raised fears of a recession in the U.S.

On Friday, July 1, bitcoin fell by 3.32%, to $ 19.2 thousand, while the S&P500 and Nasdaq indices closed with growth of 1.06 and 0.90, respectively. Since the indices closed in the black, the weekend should be controlled by buyers.

On Saturday, July 2, bitcoin was trading at $ 19.2 thousand, which is 72% lower than the record level of $ 69 thousand, set in November 2021. Finding a price below $20,000 is bad for buyers. The situation remains tense. Buyers are depressed. Their low activity can lead to a new drop of 30%, to $ 14.5-$ 15 thousand.

Sentiment may change after the release of quarterly reports of American companies. If they turn out to be not so deplorable, then stock indices will continue to adjust. Since the recession is partially factored into prices, the rebound can be sharp. The restraining factor for risky assets is the FOMC meeting, which is scheduled for July 27. Rate futures point to a rate hike of 75 percentage points, to 2.25-2.50% with a probability of 82.6%.

For the BTC/USDt pair, the first resistance is the level of $ 23.5 thousand To develop a correction to the area of $ 28 thousand, it is necessary to consolidate above the level of $ 24.5 thousand. Many went to the stablecoins and took a wait-and-see attitude, watching the market from the sidelines.

“The failure to $ 17.5 thousand should happen on one of the weekdays”

Cryptorg CEO Andrey Podolyan

The month closes terribly. Judging by the candlestick configuration, there can be no question of any quick reversal. To begin with, a reversal candle should form on the months. I also note that the past June 2022 turned out to be the worst month in the history of the existence of bitcoin, as much as minus 40%.

The interest of the bears is now focused on the levels of the recent low around $ 17.5 thousand This minimum was formed on the weekend, when the largest Chicago futures exchange CME did not conduct trading. In my opinion, now the failure to $ 17.5 thousand should happen on one of the weekdays, so that this minimum was recorded on the CME.