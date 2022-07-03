Reading time: ~2 m

Bitcoin closed the worst quarter since 2011 with a drop of 56%, Voyager Digital sent 3AC a notice of default due to non-payment of the loan, the market crisis threatened the default of miners’ loans for $ 4 billion and other events of the outgoing week.

The second quarter of 2022 was the worst for bitcoin in 11 years

The fall in the price of the first cryptocurrency in April-June by 56.2% was the strongest since the third quarter of 2011, when losses amounted to 67%. During this period, bitcoin fell from $ 45,000 to $ 19,884. In the bear markets of 2014 and 2018, the quarterly dynamics did not exceed 39.7% and 49.7%, respectively.

Investor Michael Burry, who predicted the mortgage crisis of 2007, admitted that the current situation on the market is the middle of a bear cycle for bitcoin.

“Adjusted for inflation in the first half of the year, the S&P 500 fell by 25-26%, Nasdaq – by 34-35%, bitcoin – by 64-65%. It was multiple compressions. Next is the reduction in revenues. So maybe halfway through,” Burry wrote.

At the time of writing, digital gold is trading near $19,000. Over the past week, the fall in asset quotes exceeded 11%.

Hourly chart of BTC/USDT exchange Binance. Data: TradingView.

All cryptocurrencies from the top 10 by market capitalization were in the red zone. The worst dynamics was shown by Solana (-23.3%) and Ethereum (-15.2%).

Data: CoinGecko.

According to the CoinCodex service, for the week of digital assets with moderate capitalization, the algorithmic stablecoin TerraClassicUSDT has risen in price the most. The price of USTC increased by 407% against the background of increased trading volumes.

The token of the WOO Network project fell more than others. WOO quotes fell by almost 33%.

Data: CoinCodex.

The total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market amounted to $ 920 billion The bitcoin dominance index fell to 40.5%.

Voyager Digital sent 3AC a notice of default, and a Virgin Islands court ordered the liquidation of the fund.

Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital sent a notice of default to hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) due to non-payment of the loan. The broker issued 3AC a loan of 15,250 BTC (more than $ 320 million) and 350 million USDC. On June 24, the company asked to close part of the debt in the amount of 25 million USDC, and then demanded to repay the entire loan in BTC and stablecoins until June 27.

The court of the British Virgin Islands decided to liquidate the hedge fund. Later it became known that among the creditors who demanded this step were the platforms Blockchain.com and Deribit.

At the same time, the Central Bank of Singapore condemned the actions of the fund and reprimanded for providing false information and exceeding the permitted threshold of assets under management.

3AC, in turn, filed for bankruptcy in a New York court. Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code can protect a fund from forfeiture of assets in the United States during liquidation.

The fall of bitcoin threatened the default of loans miners for $ 4 billion

Bloomberg reported that some mining companies have encountered problems in servicing loans, the collateral for which is equipment for mining bitcoin. According to the publication’s estimates, loans worth $ 4 billion are at risk of default.

JPMorgan analysts believe that mining companies in need of liquidity in the third quarter are able to continue to exert downward pressure on the bitcoin rate if the profitability of mining does not improve. Public players today account for about 20% of the hashrate.

This week, hosting provider Dynamics Mining terminated its agreement with bitcoin mining equipment and service provider Compass Mining due to unpaid bills. The latter announced the resignation of CEO Whitt Gibbs and CFO Jody Fisher.

MicroStrategy and Salvador bought more bitcoin

Analytics software provider MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 480 BTC at an average price of $20,817. The company owns 129,699 BTC bought for $3.98 billion at an average price of $30,664.

The government of El Salvador also purchased an additional 80 BTC for a total of $ 1.52 million.

Harmony offered a reward for the return of stolen $ 100 million Analysts admitted that Lazarus is behind the hack

Earlier this week, the Harmony protocol team offered a $1 million reward for returning $100 million worth of crypto assets stolen from horizon’s crosschain bridge, or information that would lead to hacks. After community criticism, it was increased to $10 million.

Specialists of the company Elliptic said that for the attacksHorizon may have a North Korean-linked hacker group, Lazarus, based on a similar attack vector to the Ronin sidechain. According to analysts, hackers have already sent 41% of stolen crypto assets to Tornado Cash.

At the same time, Reuters noted that the fall of the crypto market jeopardized the financing of the DPRK’s arms program, since digital assets stolen by hackers could sink “for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

What to discuss with friends?

The FBI included the founder of OneCoin Ruja Ignatova in the top wanted criminals.

Meta will close the Novi digital wallet.

The fall of bitcoin deprived the status of millionaires of 82,600 (75%) investors.

Popular TikTok blogger Xabi Leyme became an ambassador for Binance.

OpenSea reported a leak of user data

The leading NFT marketplace OpenSea reported a leak of user data by an employee of Customer.io, an email delivery service. He gave the third party the email addresses of the customers. OpenSea warned of possible consequences in the form of phishing attempts.

The head of the FTX warned about the “hidden insolvency” of some crypto-exchanges

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes that some third-tier bitcoin exchanges are close to bankruptcy. The billionaire himself is far from altruism and is not ready to “save” all the troubled companies that “went too far”, attracting new customers by paying generous interest on deposits.

Kaiko analysts also announced difficult times for crypto exchanges. In their opinion, the platforms will be tested by non-native market conditions, a reduction in customer activity and the problems of a number of industry participants.

CoinFLEX sent a notice of default to the founder of the Bitcoin.com Roger Ver

The founder of the Bitcoin.com Roger Ver owed the platform of cryptocurrency derivatives CoinFLEX $ 47 million The latter sent a notice of non-fulfillment of obligations to Bitcoin-Jesus.

Earlier, the head of the company Mark Lamb said that the company had problems because of the “long-standing” client, who was issued a loan on unique terms. There is no liquidation price for its position – in return, it provides liquidity to the platform. However, against the background of the crisis, his position became unprofitable.

To pay off the debt of this client and resume the withdrawal of users’ funds, CoinFLEX announced the Recovery Value USD (rvUSD) token.

Ethereum developers postponed the activation of the “difficulty bomb”

On June 30, a Gray Glacier hard fork occurred on block #15,050,000 on the Ethereum network. The only purpose of the update was to delay the activation of the “difficulty bomb” by 700,000 blocks.

Binance is in “rescue talks” for more than 50 companies

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance intends to help industry participants who are experiencing a “small liquidity deficit”, and is negotiating with more than 50 companies accordingly. This was told by the head of the platform Changpeng Zhao.

Earlier, the head of BlockFi, Zach Prince, said that the American division of the FTX exchange will issue a revolving loan of $ 400 million to the landing platform and receive an option to buy out the company for $ 240 million.

Zhao noted that Binance could have been the first to take advantage of the acquisition opportunity, but did not do so.

The United States extradites ex-Monero developer Ricardo Spagni to South Africa

The court ordered former lead Monero developer Ricardo “Fluffypony” Spagni to surrender to the U.S. Federal Marshals Service on July 5 for extradition to South Africa.

In July 2021, law enforcement officers detained Spagny at the airport in Nashville (USA) at the request of the South African authorities, who accused him of fraud for $ 100,000. The case is not related to Monero, but to his work in the South African company Cape Cookies in 2009-2011.

