Experts of the cryptocurrency market told about the best cryptocurrencies per day as of July 3, 2022. Analysts stressed that, despite a certain lull in trading, some virtual assets managed to bring significant profits to their short-term investors. Experts noted the 3 best digital currencies of the day: Synthetix (SNX), NEM (XEM) and Theta Fuel (TFUEL).

Analysts said they only looked at cryptocurrencies in the top 100 by market cap. Synthetix has become the leader of the day. The digital token of the decentralized finance platform (DeFi) rose in price by 15.98%, reaching $ 2.66. At the same time, the total supply of coins on the market amounted to $ 305.81 million, and the sewage trading volumes – $ 180.55 million.

Experts also noted that an unexpected increase in value was recorded in the coin of the Asian blockchain project NEM. The cost of XEM added 12.72% per day, reaching a value of $ 0.437. The market capitalization of the virtual asset is $ 393.93 million, and the daily trading volumes are $ 198.56 million.

In addition, unexpectedly in the first hundred of the best cryptocurrencies broke Theta Fuel, located on the 97th position. The rate of the digital currency TFUEL has grown by 9.73% over the past 24 hours. As of 16:00 Moscow time, the virtual asset was traded at $ 0.536, and its capitalization reached $ 284.4 million.

Experts also stressed that the most unprofitable cryptocurrency of the day was KuCoin Token. The KCS token lost 10.39% in price, falling to $8.14. The total supply on the market decreased to $ 800.36 million, with trading volumes of $ 9.01 million.

Earlier, the editors of S rypto.ru reported on the most profitable cryptocurrencies from the DeFi sector in the period from June 26 to July 2, 2022. The leader of the reporting week was Terra Classic (LUNC), which rose in price by more than 116%.