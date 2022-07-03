Reading time: ~2 m

CeFi-platform Babel Finance is looking for an opportunity to avoid bankruptcy associated with the crisis of non-payments, which covered the DeFi industry through the fault of Celsius and Three Arrows Capital. Both companies were the first to stop paying loans and covering margin claims, resulting in financial losses for related partners.

Babel Finance does not disclose information about specific losses, but two weeks ago the platform closed payments to customers and the issuance of loans.

The CeFi platform managed to hold a series of negotiations and close current debts that could lead to bankruptcy lawsuits. As soon as the financial situation stabilized, the company hired the American bank Houlihan Lokey.

This financial institution led the governments of developing countries and the largest corporations out of the crisis. Babel Finance expects to approve the consultant’s proposed business rescue plan within the next week. At the same time, the size of the company’s losses, whose valuation was raised to the level of $ 2 billion during the May round of investments, will become clear.

Then, the fundraising was carried out by the executive director of Babel Finance, Yulong Liu, who has now decided to leave his post. This can make it difficult for the CeFi platform to raise funds for rescue. Liu not only refuses to comment on the reason for leaving, but also hints at the possible dismissal of other top managers.