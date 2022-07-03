Reading time: ~2 m

What happened? According to analyst firm Santiment, on June 26, activity on the Ripple blockchain (XRP) reached a two-year high. For the first time since February 2020, the number of unique addresses interacting with the network exceeded 200,000. A day earlier, there were about 30,000 of them – an increase of more than 580%.

Source: Twitter.com

What else did the experts note? A day after a sharp surge in activity, the number of active addresses in the network decreased by 38% and amounted to 77,087. On June 28, there was again a surge to 121,600 addresses, after which activity returned to the range of 30,000 unique addresses, which was demonstrated during the entire previous month.

Ripple is a payment protocol created in 2012 by Ripple Labs for currency exchange and transactions. It is used by government financial institutions in Australia, Canada and Israel. The platform has a native XRP token. On July 2, 15:40, the asset is trading at $ 0.313, having decreased by 0.45% per day, according to Binance.

At the end of June, the head of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, said that the company would leave the US market in case of loss in court against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator accused Ripple of selling unregistered securities under the guise of XRP tokens in December 2020.