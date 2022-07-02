Reading time: ~2 m

StormGain, CEX.io, Bitget and a number of other companies decided to hold a summer distribution of tokens to the most active users. Where else you can get cryptocoins for free, we will tell you below.

StormGain

Cryptocurrency exchange StormGain announced the free distribution of bonuses in the amount of 25 USDT to all newly registered users.

To get the bonus, you need to:

Go to the StormGain page; Enter “BONUS25” in the promo code field; Submit your details and complete the registration; Go to profile, confirm email address and mobile phone number; Make a deposit of at least $100 to your trading account.

A bonus of $25 will be credited to the exchange account.

CEX.io

Cryptocurrency exchange CEX.io will distribute $ 3,000 to twenty participants in the draw. Rewards will be distributed as follows: one participant will receive $500, two participants will receive $300, two participants will receive $200, and 15 participants will receive $100.

To get the bonus, you need to:

Go to the draw page; Press the “Enter Giveaway” button; Register by providing the required information; Complete simple tasks and wait for the results of the draw.

At the end of the draw, the prizes will be sent to wallets on the CEX.io exchange.

Bitget

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget also distributes up to $ 4163 bonuses for completing simple tasks. Rewards will be received by all newly registered users who fulfill the conditions of the bonus program.

To get the bonus, you need to:

Go to the page of the crypto exchange; Go through a simple registration and specify contact details; Verify your account and get $3 trading bonuses.

To receive $4000 of trading bonuses, you must make a first deposit, transfer funds to your futures account with a USDT margin and do not withdraw or transfer them for 5 days.

REV3AL

REV3AL is a copyright protection tool for content creators. The platform will distribute 10,000 tokens to a thousand airdrop participants.

To participate, you must:

Go to the draw page; Register and send personal data; Complete simple tasks and subscribe to official groups in social networks; A thousand participants will receive 10 tokens of the project.

Invite your friends to get referral payouts.

Multibank

Multibank is a new generation digital asset exchange offering more than 20 of the best coins and tokens, including BTC, ETH, ADA and many others. The company will distribute $20,000 to airdrop participants. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 400 participants will receive $10 and the top 6 referrals will receive up to $10,000 each.

To receive the award, you must:

Go to the draw page; Register and send your personal data; Complete simple tasks to take part in the draw; Four hundred participants will be randomly determined and will receive $10.

