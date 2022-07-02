Reading time: ~2 m

Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) filed for bankruptcy in a New York court. It is reported by Bloomberg.

According to the agency, Chapter 15 of the US Bankruptcy Code can protect 3AC from forfeiture of assets in the United States during liquidation in the British Virgin Islands.

Three Arrows Capital sent the relevant documents after the announcement of the cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital about the suspension of trading and withdrawal of funds from July 1 at 21:00 (Kyiv /MOSCOW TIME).

“It was an extremely difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one in the current market conditions. It will give us additional time to explore strategic alternatives,” said Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich.

On June 27, Voyager Digital sent 3AC a notice of default due to non-payment of the loan. The crypto broker issued a loan to the hedge fund for 15,250 BTC (about $ 294 million at the rate at the time of writing) and 350 million USDC.

On June 24, Voyager Digital asked to close part of the debt in the amount of 25 million USDC, and then demanded to repay the entire loan in BTC and stablecoins until June 27.

On June 23, the crypto broker reduced the daily withdrawal limit from $25,000 to $10,000 amid problems with 3AC. To protect the assets of customers, the company agreed with Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research on a loan of 200 million USDC and the opening of a revolving credit line for 15,000 BTC.

How The Problems of Celsius, 3AC and stETH Will Affect the Price of Ethereum and the Cryptocurrency Market

According to Nansen, founded by Su Zhu and Kyle Davis in 2012, Three Arrows Capital managed assets worth about $ 10 billion.

Recall, the trading company 8 Blocks Capital accused the hedge fund of using client funds to cover margin calls.

According to some reports, cryptocurrency platforms BitMEX, FTX and Deribit eliminated 3AC positions due to the latter’s inability to meet margin requirements.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore, where the hedge fund’s headquarters are registered, has reprimanded Three Arrows Capital for providing false information and exceeding the permitted threshold of assets under management.

The exchange and provider of cryptocurrency wallets Blockchain.com and the Deribit platform demanded the liquidation of 3AC.