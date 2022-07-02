Reading time: ~2 m

The material is not an investment recommendation and is published for informational purposes only.

In November last year, the cryptosphere was in a state of euphoria. The bitcoin rate reached a historic high (ATH), exceeding the mark of $ 69,000, and the total capitalization of the crypto market exceeded three trillion dollars – four times more than two years earlier. Venture investments flowed like a river, new “unicorns” appeared on the market one by one.

As of July 1, the cryptocurrency market is valued at $ 853 billion, almost all tokens, including BTC and ETH, have lost more than half of their value since the beginning of the year, and some of the cryptocurrencies have fallen by 90% of peak prices. Shares of the Coinbase stock exchange from the January peak of $ 251 fell to $ 49. Quotes of public mining companies are also in a strong drawdown. The volume of the market for non-fungible tokens (NFT), which has grown to $ 23 billion over the past year, according to DappRadar, in June showed values below 1 billion, for the first time since June 2021. Leading companies from the cryptosphere began to reduce employees to optimize costs.

Starting as a temporary drawdown amid fears around inflation and geopolitical tensions, the situation on the market grew into a new stage of the crypto winter, the most significant events of which were the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the bankruptcy of one of the largest cryptocurrency hedge funds, Three Arrows Capital, whose positions were liquidated by hundreds of millions of dollars with a series of margin calls.

Miners and borrowers

Analysts of the financial conglomerate JPMorgan Chase & Co even in such conditions give an optimistic forecast for the crypto market. According to the bank’s report published on June 29, the current phase of deleveraging in cryptocurrencies is accelerating and may not last long.

The numerous failures of crypto companies are not surprising, given the significant drop in token prices, and organizations that used large amounts of borrowed funds are the most vulnerable, strategic analysts write in a JPMorgan report. According to them, the liquidity crisis in the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital “is a clear manifestation of the process of reducing the share of borrowed funds,” which, according to the report, “makes the formation of the bottom of the crypto market more volatile.”

Another factor of pressure on the market, analysts believe bitcoin miners, massively selling mined assets to cover the cost of equipment and maintain work. The sale of BTC by miners was intensively conducted throughout June, and is likely to continue in the third quarter, the report says.

Companies with the most leverage and low levels of capital are now the most at risk. Conversely, those with the strongest balance sheets are likely to survive and become stronger when the current phase is over, analysts wrote.

JPMorgan believes that the cryptocurrency market will soon reach the bottom, after which the rates of digital assets will begin to grow. According to experts, this is indicated by three factors. Together with the reduction in the share of borrowed funds, venture investments show a steady inflow – in May and June, the crypto sector attracted about $ 5 billion. In addition, major players, such as the FTX exchange, began to provide financial support to companies experiencing problems amid a falling market. According to the report, negative market performance will persist for several more months before a steady rebound can form.

The bottom is somewhere nearby

Experts interviewed by GetBlock Magazine generally support JPMorgan’s assessment of the market situation and agree on the bottom of the market. At the same time, among the factors that influenced the market, more global events are cited that affected the entire economy.

Victor Pershikov, Lead Analyst at 8848 Invest:

In general, the JPM assessment quite accurately describes the current situation in the market of digital financial assets. At the same time, the main factors that led to the fall in prices in the first half of the year, in my opinion, are the reaction of investors to the tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve system and other central banks, as well as the deep interconnection of large crypto projects (within the framework of the vertical from funds to blockchain products), based on mutual lending with a high share of unsecured assets, in which the decline in the prices of digital assets caused a wave of margin calls, which could not be covered. At the same time, I do not consider the case with Terra as an undermining of confidence in the industry, since the problems of one project with a weak financial model do not characterize the crypto asset market as a whole.

I’m counting on stabilisingPrices in the coming months and the growth of the CFA market capitalization until the end of the year. In July-August, the most capitalized cryptocurrencies and tokens can create conditions for the resumption of growth (reach the bottom), and by December I see the possibility of growth in individual assets by 30% -50% approximately from current levels. At the same time, the fall in prices in the US stock market will obviously continue, which will put pressure on the cryptocurrency market, so purchases of digital assets should be carried out no earlier than the end of this summer.

Sergey Mendeleev, Executive Director of InDeFi Smart Bank:

The negativity in the market is dictated by two independent events: the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and the unprecedented reaction of the Fed to inflation data. They launched very deep processes, the impact of which we have yet to realize. In a short time, the third largest stablecoin by capitalization TerraUSD (UST) turned to dust, leaving its conservative investors without funds, and bitcoin broke through all hypothetical support levels, which led to the cascading liquidation of collateral and the bankruptcy of the largest players in the crypto market.

The situation is somewhat reminiscent of 2008, when bankruptcy [финансовой компании] Lehman Brothers has launched irreversible consequences in world markets. Events such as the likely bankruptcy of Celsius or the default of Three Arrows Capital are just links in a long chain of evaporating investors’ capital. And if at a price of $ 35,000-40,000 per bitcoin, we constantly heard about Tesla and Salvador investing in crypto, then at a price of $ 20,000, for some reason no one takes it. Most likely, the bottom is far from being passed, and we will see figures in the region of 10 thousand dollars per bitcoin.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are too closely integrated with the global economy. It is impossible to consider the fate of cryptocurrencies without interconnection with world markets, where pessimism still reigns. I fear that the world’s central banks will have to take much more serious measures to curb inflation, which will lead to an increase in the refinancing rate to 7-8%. Of course, this does not promise anything good for the bitcoin rate. But if I’m wrong, and in mid-July, inflation data below forecasts will be released, this will keep the rate at sane values, which will lead to another wave of global economic growth. Along with crypto, of course.

Nikita Vassev, founder of TerraCrypto:

In general, I agree with JPMorgan’s assessment of the current state and forecast, but with significant reservations. Indeed, the collapse of Terra led to a cascade of financial problems among crypto-landing platforms and provoked a sharp decline in the rate of bitcoin, which still cannot confidently recover to at least $ 25,000. I believe that we will reach the bottom somewhere in the region of $ 16,000-18,000, and this will happen in the next two summer months.

Strong negative pressure on the crypto market is also exerted by the tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy, which so far cannot cope with the growth of inflation. Additional factors fueling the bears in the crypto market are sales by large miners who are forced to sell coins at an unfavorable price in order to pay off loans, and the departure of some investors from cryptocurrencies to less risky assets, such as Treasury securities, the yield on which rose following the Fed’s key rate.

But in the fall, sometime in October, I expect moderate growth to begin. This is due to the fact that the Fed’s actions at some point will still have strength, and inflation will be able to curb. The bubble in the niche of crypto-landing platforms will deflate, which will lead to the improvement of the crypto space. And the market will gradually begin to move into the new 2023, which can be called the prelude to the next halving in the spring of 2024.

Halving (“halving”) is a halving of the reward to miners for the mined block in the blockchain. Initially, miners received 50 BTC, on November 28, 2012, this number decreased to 25 BTC, on July 9, 2016 – to 12.5 BTC, on May 11, 2020 – to 6.25 BTC. The next reduction in remuneration to 3,125 BTC is expected in 2024 on block number 840,000.

I believe growth this fall and winter will be stable but moderate. It’s already good if we go back to bitcoin at $50,000. I expect the main round of the bull cycle no earlier than the second half of 2023. And the main effect of halving will traditionally manifest itself within 12 months after the reduction in remuneration to miners, that is, by the end of 2024. Then bitcoin can overcome both $ 100,000 and $ 150,000.

Andrey Podolyan, CEO of Cryptorg trading platform

Overall, I agree with JPM’s assessment. The bottom is somewhere nearby, I believe it will be $ 13,000-15,000 per bitcoin. Then a long consolidation of about six months and only then growth. There will be no quick reversal.