The report, commissioned by the Pentagon, concluded that the leading blockchains are not decentralized, vulnerable to attacks and use outdated software.

The report, “Whether Blockchains Are Decentralized, Unintentional Centralization in Distributed Ledgers,” found that a subset of participants could “exercise excessive and centralized control over the entire blockchain system.”

The Pentagon’s research arm, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), has enlisted Trail of Bits — a security research organization — to research blockchain. The report looks at two leading cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The report states that it only takes four organizations to destroy Bitcoin, and only two to destroy Ethereum.

What’s more, 60% of Bitcoin traffic goes through just three ISPs. The organization also identified outdated and unencrypted blockchain software and protocols.

The Pentagon report comes just weeks after luna’s collapse.

“Blockchain security depends on the security of the software and its autonomous management protocols or consensus mechanisms,” the Trail of Bits report said. Trail of Bits researchers have registered several accounts on the mining pool’s sites to study its code when it is available. Their discoveries are shocking.

According to Trail of Bits, ViaBTC, the world’s leading mining pool, assigns its accounts a password of “123”. Pooling, another mining organization, doesn’t even verify credentials at all, and Slushpool, which has mined more than 1.2 million bitcoins since 2010, instructs users to ignore the password field. Together, these three mining pools account for about 25% of bitcoin’s hashrate, or total computer power.

Trail of Bits warns that nodes used by crypto miners can be easily deployed using a low-cost cloud server. They can be used to flood the network in what is known as the Sibyl attack. Sybil attacks can perform an eclipse attack when an attacker seeks to isolate users by denying access to nodes.

In addition, software bugs and bugs are also a major security concern on the blockchain. Ideally, all nodes should be running the same latest version of the software, but this is not the case. Software bugs have already led to blockchain errors in Ethereum, and 21% of bitcoin nodes use an older version of the Bitcoin Core client that is known to be vulnerable, Trail of Bits reports.

Blockchain software developers and maintainers, as well as millions of crypto users around the world, are also under attack, along with major technology sites that are starting to use blockchain as a new source of revenue.

A new report, Trail of Bits, warns big tech companies about how they’re developing their future. The vulnerable blockchain environment described in the Trail of Bits report puts these companies, their investments, years of operations, and hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk.

These companies are developing financial services, asset tokenization, the metaverse, NFT, supply chain management solutions, capital markets and insurance products, and crypto mining and betting, among others. They are ready to destroy and affect all industries. But is the world ready for the transition to the blockchain?