Given the fact that despite the fact that the number of hacks of virtual assets continues to decline, the damage from them is becoming increasing.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of cryptocurrency hacks has decreased significantly. According to the latest BestBrokers study, by mid-June, 64 security breaches had been reported in the industry – a sharp decline from 251 breaches last year.

However, even though the number of successful hacks is decreasing, the damage they cause to the industry is increasing. The data showed that the average amount stolen per cryptocurrency hack increased by 206% compared to the 2021 average.

According to a study provided by CryptoSlate, 251 hacks were committed in 2021, worth about $3.2 billion, stolen in cryptocurrency. This year, as of mid-June, about $1.7 billion has been stolen from the industry.

“While the number of cryptocurrency-related hacks will decline dramatically in 2022, it will not affect the total dollar amount stolen, despite the drop in cryptocurrency prices this year,” the report said.

Latest data Chainalysis showed that the average amount stolen per crypto hack this year is $26.6 million, up 206% from the 2021 average ($12.9 million). That number rises even higher from the 2020 average of $4.7 million stolen in a single hack, representing a 465.9% increase.

Researchers believe that in 2022, hackers sought larger goals and successfully achieved them. The DeFi market is the main target of hackers, as they can usually make the most profit from decentralized protocols.

About 72% of all cryptocurrency stolen in 2021 was related to DeFi protocols and services. This year, that percentage has increased to 97%.

Robert Hoffman, cryptocurrency analyst at BestBrokers, points out that DeFi has become a prime target for hackers due to the large amount of venture capital money that has been poured into the market. The competitive nature of the market means that the protocols that are launched first will have the highest chances of success.

«The race to create a fourth-revolution digital financial system is extremely fast, with many stakeholders vying for the top spot. Often, when the time to market is too short, it leads to compromise of some aspects of the product, including security, “explained Hoffman.

The technical nature of smart contracts and the expertise required to program them leaves a lot of room for manipulation. However, Hoffman believes that once DeFi becomes more popular, most of its security concerns will be resolved, “as is the case with any new technology that has gained mass adoption.” But until that happens, hackers will continue successful attacks on cryptocurrency infrastructure.

Author: Vadim Gruzdev, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News