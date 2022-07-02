Reading time: ~2 m

Analysts spoke about the most profitable cryptocurrency projects related to the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector for the week between June 26 and July 2, 2022.

They noted that despite the instability of the market, some startups from this industry showed good results and seriously pleased their investors. The leader of the week was the cryptocurrency Terra Classic (LUNC). It brought investors more than twice the profit, as it increased in value by 116.76%, reaching a price value of $ 0.000126. This allowed the digital token to climb to the 61st place in the ranking of the best DeFi projects with a total asset supply of $ 827.36 million.

The second place was unexpectedly taken by the cryptocurrency Numeraire. The NMR token has grown in price by 111.21% over the past 7 days, despite the fact that its value has lost 17.06% over the past day. As of 16:20 Moscow time, the virtual asset was trading at $ 19.37, having a market capitalization of $ 114.07 million, which allowed the digital currency to rise to the 45th line among the best DeFi startups in the industry.

The third place in this indicator went to iExec RLC. The native token of the RLC platform has risen in price by 62.52% over the past 7 days, reaching the price mark of $ 1.23. The total supply on the market amounted to $99.8 million.

Experts stressed that only these virtual assets managed to rise in price by more than 50% during the reporting period, which is a very good result in the low-volatile market of the last week.

