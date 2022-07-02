Reading time: ~2 m

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised that his company would launch a spacecraft with the Dogecoin branding, the exact date of the event was called into question.

As journalist Michael Schitz said in a tweet on June 29, the “DOGE-1 mission to the moon,” postponed until the end of this year, will take place in December 2022.

Reid [генеральный директор Geometric Energy Corporation] confirmed that DOGE-1 is still a joint project with SpaceX’s Falcon 9, but Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 lunar lander acts as the main payload and determines the launch time. Hence the delay,” Schitz said.

Initially, the mission was scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, and Elon Musk’s statement about this contributed to the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency-meme in 2021.

Interestingly, despite the recent market correction, the billionaire confirmed that he continues to advertise and accumulate the token.