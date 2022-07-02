Reading time: ~2 m

The founder of the cryptocurrency hedge fund Pangea Fund Management Daniel Chun predicts a drop in the Ethereum (ETH) rate to $ 500 by the end of the summer.

Chun drew attention to the increasing correlation between the dynamics of changes in the value of bitcoin, ETH and stocks. In his opinion, this trend will continue over the next two months.

Correlation between the rate of Bitcoin, Ethereum and stocks

Chun predicts a further drop in the value of securities due to a decrease in the income of companies. He believes that shares on average should fall in price by 20% before the end of August. The price of Ethereum will continue to decline following the assets of firms and will decrease to $ 500.

I think that over the next two months there will be a great opportunity to open short positions on ETH. We haven’t seen a real surrender yet. July and August should be the worst months, Daniel said.

If the price of Ethereum drops to $ 500, it will mean a drop in the rate of the coin by 90% from the historical maximum ($ 4865 on the Coinbase exchange).

During the bearish trend in 2018, the cryptocurrency fell by 94% from the peak. Therefore, the probability of reducing the cost of the anticline to $ 500 cannot be ruled out.