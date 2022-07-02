Reading time: ~2 m

According to BestBrokers analysts, the decentralized finance (DeFi) market has become a favorite target of hackers due to the large amount of venture capital money and security problems.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of hacks in the crypto industry has decreased significantly – by mid-June, only 64 cases of security violations were registered in the industry. Last year, 251 cases were recorded during the same period. However, despite the decreased number of hacks, the damage they cause to the industry has increased.

So, if last year 251 hacks were committed for a total of $ 3.2 billion, this year about $ 1.7 billion was stolen for only 64 cases of security violations. The average amount stolen for hacking was $ 26.6 million, compared to $ 12.9 million last year. Compared to 2021, the figure increased by 206%. At the same time, in 2020, this figure was at the level of $ 5 million.

The researchers suggest that hackers began to focus on larger targets, and the most attractive target for them was the DeFi market. About 72% of all stolen cryptocurrency in 2021 accounted for DeFi protocols, and this year the figure has increased to 97%.

BestBrokers cryptocurrency analyst Robert Hoffman (Robert Hoffman) said that DeFi attracts hackers because of the large amount of venture capital money that pours into the market.

“The race to create a digital financial system of the fourth industrial revolution is extremely fast, and many stakeholders are fighting for the first place. Often in such cases, some aspects of the product, including safety, suffer due to haste,” Hoffman said.

Previously, the decentralized financial credit service Inverse Finance for the second time in two months was hacked using an instant loan exploit. This time, hackers stole $1.2 million in BTC and USDT.