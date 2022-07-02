Reading time: ~2 m

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which plays the role of the global financial regulator, proposed to limit financial institutions in the storage of cryptocurrencies. This decision is caused by the collapse of UST and the fall in the capitalization of digital assets by 70%.

BIS proposes to attribute cryptocurrencies and fiat-linked algorithmic stablecoins to the class of unsecured assets.

If the offer is accepted, banks will not be able to store more than one percent of digital currencies in their accounts. This norm will work when the laws on the regulation of stablecoins are adopted. The BIS proceeds from the fact that non-algorithmic stablecoins should have security funds under the supervision of regulators.

The restriction will not affect trust and custodial services that provide only services for the safe storage of cryptocurrencies, without investment management services.