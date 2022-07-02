Reading time: ~2 m

What happened? Russia ranked third in the anti-rating of countries in terms of the number of cybercrimes related to digital assets, compiled by Coincub analysts. Experts noted that a large number of malicious ransomware is being developed in the Russian Federation. It is believed that it was Russian hackers who created such virus programs as Conti, REvil, Ryuk and Netwalker. The report also states that the Russian government treats local organized hacker groups with great tolerance.

Coincub Report

What other countries are on the list? In second place were the United States. According to analysts, this led to a developed underground cryptoeconomy. It was in the States that the most resonant cases of fraud with digital assets were recorded. According to Coincub, the U.S. accounts for 14 officially recorded cryptocrimes, the total revenue from which is estimated to exceed $ 2 billion.

Experts gave the first place to North Korea. According to them, the country leads in the field of scams and crypto fraud due to the fact that about 7,000 hackers are in the service of the government, and they successfully commit cyber attacks, bringing money to the state treasury. On the account of the DPRK more than 15 documented cases of cryptocrime, the profit from which amounted to about 1.59 billion dollars. So, the FBI linked the exploit of the Ronin sidechain, as a result of which $ 625 million was stolen, with the North Korean group Lazarus. Elliptic analysts have suggested that Lazarus is also behind the hacking of the Horizon bridge in the Harmony network – then hackers withdrew $ 100 million.

The fourth and fifth places were taken by China and the UK, respectively.

At the end of June, the director of Rosfinmonitoring, Yuri Chikhanchin, said that cryptocurrencies are used not only for speculation, but also for financing terrorism, extremism and cybercrime. The agency has already opened dozens of criminal cases together with other services.

In May, Crystal Blockchain analysts detailed the activities of the Russian group Conti, which developed ransomware such as Ryuk and Trickbot.