Less than 24 hours after Ripple unlocked one billion XRP tokens from its escrow wallet, the company issued another 500 million units of XRP.

According to cryptocurrency tracking service Whale Alert, Ripple has unlocked new XRP tokens in two separate transactions.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 300,000,000 #XRP ($93,064,198) TRANSFERRED FROM RIPPLE ESCROW WALLET TO RIPPLE HTTPS://T.CO/BCGFGKSAAG – WHALE WARNING (@WHALE_ALERT) JULY 1, 2022

As part of the first transaction, the blockchain company unlocked $93 million worth of XRP from its escrow wallet, and the issued tokens were immediately transferred to an external Ripple wallet, while another transaction involved issuing $62.4 million worth of XRP 200 million and they were sent to an unknown wallet that doesn’t have a tag.

🚨 🚨🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 200 000 000 #XRP (62 428 261 USD) TRANSFERRED FROM RIPPLE ESCROW WALLET TO UNKNOWN WALLET HTTPS://T.CO/AGZVCT5ZGN – WHALE WARNING (@WHALE_ALERT) JULY 1, 2022

Ripple Token Unlock initiative

Importantly, the transactions were made right after Whale Alert announced that Ripple had already unlocked one billion units of XRP, which are valued at more than $300 million in the early hours of Friday.

The tokens unlocked from the Escrow Ripple wallet are part of a monthly token unlocking event run by the blockchain company that began in 2017.

Ripple holds a larger amount of XRP, and the company gradually brings one billion units of its stock of XRP to the market every month.

The idea behind the gradual release of tokens is to keep the price of the cryptocurrency afloat and prevent it from falling, especially now that Ripple is facing a lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Ripple is trying to keep the price of XRP from falling

Ripple has also taken significant steps to further protect the price of XRP by re-blocking a large amount of all newly issued tokens. After unlocking one billion XRP monthly, the company typically returns 800 million of the total amount for escrow, while 200 million units remain on the market to service Ripple’s day-to-day operations.

Many people were expecting this yesterday when Ripple unlocked the first billion XRP. Ripple didn’t disappoint its community, as it also blocked some of the issued tokens back into its Escrow wallet.

However, Ripple returned only 700 million XRP out of 1.5 billion tokens.unlocked yesterday. The transactions took place in two separate parts, each containing 500 million and 200 million, respectively.

🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 500,000,000 #XRP ($155,223,015) ARE LOCKED IN ESCROW IN AN ESCROW RIPPLE WALLET HTTPS://T.CO/ZHYPAMLJMQ – WHALE WARNING (@WHALE_ALERT) JULY 1, 2022

🔒 🔒 🔒🔒 🔒 🔒 🔒 200,000,000 #XRP ($62,595,393) ARE BLOCKED ON ESCROW IN AN UNKNOWN WALLET HTTPS://T.CO/9SYGGNEXG6 – WHALE WARNING (@WHALE_ALERT) JULY 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the price of XRP was not affected by the unlocking of another 500 million XRP tokens. The token has fallen just 0.3% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.31.