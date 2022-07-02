Reading time: ~2 m

The investment department of Ripple RippleX presented Clio v1.0.

I am pleased to announce the release of Clio 1.0, which significantly improves the scalability of XRPL data access. It doesn’t matter how quickly and cheaply a registry can be completed if you can’t support a huge number of requests from wallets, exchanges, and browsers. https://t.co/ag5Mo2wnzt — David Schwartz (@JoelKatz) June 30, 2022

Ripple CTO David Schwartz shared the release of Clio 1.0, ledger’s XRP API server, which is significantly aimed at improving the scalability of XRPL data access. The released XRP Ledger API server hopes to improve throughput for API requests, reduce memory usage and additional storage costs, and simplify scale-out.

In its tweet, the investment department of Ripple RippleX presented the Clio v1.0 server. The description read:

Introducing Clio v1.0, an API #XRPLedger server built to: ✓ Improve throughput for API requests; ✓ reduce memory usage;

On special website was detailed information about the server: