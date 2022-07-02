Reading time: ~2 m
The investment department of Ripple RippleX presented Clio v1.0.
I am pleased to announce the release of Clio 1.0, which significantly improves the scalability of XRPL data access. It doesn’t matter how quickly and cheaply a registry can be completed if you can’t support a huge number of requests from wallets, exchanges, and browsers. https://t.co/ag5Mo2wnzt
Ripple CTO David Schwartz shared the release of Clio 1.0, ledger’s XRP API server, which is significantly aimed at improving the scalability of XRPL data access. The released XRP Ledger API server hopes to improve throughput for API requests, reduce memory usage and additional storage costs, and simplify scale-out.
In its tweet, the investment department of Ripple RippleX presented the Clio v1.0 server. The description read:
Introducing Clio v1.0, an API #XRPLedger server built to: ✓ Improve throughput for API requests; ✓ reduce memory usage;
On special website was detailed information about the server:
Clio is a Ledger XRP API server optimized for WebSocket or HTTP API calls to validated registry data. The Clio server does not connect to a peer-to-peer network. Instead, it retrieves data from the specified
rippledA server connected to a P2P network. By efficiently handling API requests, Clio servers help reduce the load on
rippledServers running in P2P mode. Clio stores verified ledger history and transaction data in a compact format, using up to 4 times less space than
rippled. Clio uses Cassandra or ScyllaDB, which provides scalable read speeds. Multiple Clio servers can share the same dataset, allowing you to create a highly available clio server cluster without the need for redundant data storage or computing. Clio requires access to
rippleda server that can run on the same computer as Clio or separately. Although Clio offers full HTTP/WebSocket APIs, by default it returns only validated data. For any requests that require access to a P2P network, Clio automatically redirects the request to
rippledthe server is on the P2P network and sends the response back.
