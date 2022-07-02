Reading time: ~2 m

The company Mirror Trading International (MTI), recognized as a cryptocurrency financial pyramid, was caught in fraudulent operations with bitcoin in the amount of $ 1.7 billion.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has charged MTI and the firm’s CEO, Johann Steinberg, with fraud and violating the registration law.

According to the agency, the organization illegally created a property pool and in the period from May 2018 to March 2020, attracted at least 29,421 bitcoins worth over $ 1.7 billion from investors.

Johann Steinberg

The CFTC will seek in court:

Full compensation for financial damage to MTI customers; Withdrawal of fraudulently obtained income; Prohibition on trading and registration of MTI; Imposition of a fine.

Steinberg was arrested in Brazil earlier this year on an Interpol warrant. The police managed to capture Johann thanks to a tip about a man who used a false document.

After two days of surveillance, Steinberg was detained and two forged passports, six bank cards and two laptops were confiscated from him.

Law enforcement agencies planned to deport the scammer, but, apparently, while he is in a Brazilian prison.