According to Statistics The Block, in the middle of the year, the trading volume of NFT fell by 94% compared to January 2022. For the first time since July 2021, the total turnover of unique tokens fell to $ 1.01 billion.



In fact, it turned out that there are no reliable NFT collections on the market, whose value would remain stable against the background of the demand crisis.

According to CoinMarketCap, created in April to track the “blue chips” of unique tokens, the JPG index fell by 70%. This period coincided with the beginning of the global geopolitical crisis, which was negatively affected by international economic indicators.



The presented graphs refute the statements of a number of analysts comparing NFT with art objects. Digital tokens are as speculative an asset as Bitcoin, which they once tried to present as “digital gold”.

Broken down by marketplaces, graphical statistics show the restoration of the dominance of the OpenSea site. The LooksRare service, which offered liquidity mining, lost to the leader at the time when cryptocurrencies update the lows of the year.

Investors also still prefer the Ethereum blockchain. The second place remained for Solana, despite the technical problems that caused another stop of this network.

