The cryptocurrency industry is attracting an increasing number of institutional players. This is evidenced by new investments in infrastructure, and the increasing attention that companies are showing to Bitcoin as an asset class. The most important events of recent weeks are in the ForkLog review.

CeDeFi-exchange Unizen raised $ 200 million

Positioning itself as CeDeFi-exchange Unizen on the basis of BNB Chain agreed to attract $ 200 million from Global Emerging Markets (GEM) for the development of the ecosystem.

GEM will provide funds in the form of “capital liabilities”: Part of the financing Unizen will receive immediately, part – after reaching undisclosed criteria.

The platform focuses on attracting both retail and institutional investors by searching and aggregating orders at the best prices on centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Unizen will use the funds received to expand the team and product line, as well as to accelerate the implementation of the trade aggregation system.

Crypto Platform FalconX raised $ 150 million

Focused on institutional investors, the FalconX cryptocurrency platform raised $ 150 million during the funding round of Series D. According to its results, the company’s valuation reached $ 8 billion.

The round was led by GIC and B Capital with participation from Thoma Bravo, Wellington Management, Adams Street Partners and Tiger Global Management.

The company noted that, despite the volatility of the markets, the first quarter of 2022 was the most successful for it in terms of attracting new customers. This is due to the demand for brokerage services from a wide range of institutions, FalconX believes.

NFT-marketplace Magic Eden raised $ 130 million

The Solana-based marketplace of non-fungible tokens Magic Eden raised $130 million in a Series B funding round.

It is led by Electric Capital and Greylock Partners with input from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Paradigm and Sequoia Capital. Investors valued the project at $1.6 billion.

The raised funds will be directed to the development of the NFT P2P marketplace and the Launchpad platform, which helps to issue token collections. The developers also plan to support other blockchains, in addition to Solana.

The project team consists of about 100 people. The company intends to expand the staff by about 50% in the next 6-12 months.

Cryptocastodian Prime Trust raised $ 107 million

Fintech and digital asset infrastructure solutions provider Prime Trust raised $107 million in a Series B funding round.

Among the investors are FIS, Fin Capital, Mercato Partners, Kraken Ventures, Commerce Ventures, Gaingels, GateCap Ventures, Seven Peaks Ventures and others.

The raised funds will be used to support existing and develop new solutions, including DeFi and Web3 products, as well as the launch of the Prime Trust Crypto IRA, which will allow customers to invest pension funds in crypto assets.

PolySign Raises $53 Million

Cryptocurrency infrastructure firm PolySign raised $53 million in a Series C funding round. Fundraising began in the first quarter of 2022 and ended in early June.

Investors included hedge fund Brevan Howard Asset Management, Cowen Digital , the cryptocurrency division of the investment bank Cowen — and trading company-market maker GSR.

In addition to equity financing, PolySign also received a $25 million loan from private equity firm Boathouse Capital.

The raised funds are used to purchase the administrator of the crypto fund MG Stover, as well as to expand the depository and custodial business of PolySign.

Kaiko raises $53 million for international expansion

Cryptocurrency market data provider Kaiko has closed a Series B funding round for $ 53 million.

It was led by Eight Roads with input from Revaia and existing investors Alven, Point9, Anthemis and Underscore.

Over the past year, to expand its product line, Kaiko has absorbed risk optimization solution provider Kesitys, and also agreed with CoinShares to acquire Napoleon Index to launch crypto indices.

In February 2022, the firm received SOC-2 Type-1 accreditation, confirming the high level of data security and privacy management, as well as the availability of the necessary controls.

Kaiko CEO Ambre Subiran noted the record interest of institutional investors in the company’s services. The company offers market data, portfaceSolutions, interest rate information, indices, DeFi market, pricing services and research.

a16z topped the funding round of the NFT-platform Cryptoys for $ 23 million

Gaming NFT-platform Cryptoys raised $ 23 million during the funding round of Series A.

It was headed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) with the participation of Dapper Labs, Draper & Associates, CoinFund, Animoca Brands, Sound Ventures and other investors.

Cryptoys uses the raised funds to create a game universe based on NFT and release an animated series. In the near future, the team plans to introduce three characters from the series.

ScienceMagic.Studios raised $10.3 million

ScienceMagic.Studios, a Web3 implementation consultancy firm, raised $10.3 million in pre-seed investment.

The round involved Coinbase Ventures, Digital Currency Group and billionaire Alan Howard.

ScienceMagic.Studios specializes in the use of NFT and social tokens to enhance interaction with the audience. The company is headed by the former CEO of the Guardian Media Group David Pemsel, it also involves macro investor Raoul Paul and Delphi Digital.