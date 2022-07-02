Reading time: ~2 m

According to data compiled by The Block Research, Ethereum miners received 45.5% less revenue in June compared to the previous month.

Last month, Ethereum miners generated a total of $528 million in revenue.

Most of this revenue came from blockchain subsidies ($498.84 million) and a relatively small amount from transaction fees ($29.64 million) and transaction fees ($21.09 million).

In June, Bitcoin miners generated about 1.26 times more revenue than Ethereum miners, reversing a trend that has been in place since April 2021. In May, Ethereum miners received 1.08 times more revenue than Bitcoin miners.