Reading time: ~2 m

As organizations, brands and celebrities around the world show interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse as new ways to interact with fans, the British football club Crystal Palace has already filed an application for trademark registration with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This was announced on Twitter by the licensed trademark attorney of the metaverse Michael Kondudis.

The trademark covers NFT, cryptocurrencies, digital collectibles, virtual shoes, clothing and sports equipment, online marketplaces, crypto exchanges, NFT platforms, media and more.

In early June, the English Premier League, one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, in which Crystal Palace plays, trademarked its name and logo in the metaverse.

According to Finbold, between January 1 and May 31, 2022, the number of NFT-related trademarks in the U.S. exceeded 4,000. This means that in the first half of the year, approximately 27 new trademarks were registered daily under the NFT.