Reading time: ~2 m

Friday morning’s positive impulse of active purchases of digital currencies, raised and kept the capitalization at $ 900 million, only for an hour. The announcement of the suspension of trading in the Voyager Digital crypto broker and the ban on the withdrawal of funds brought down the rate of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin ended the working week at a mark below $ 20,000.



The Voyager Digital situation is the tip of the iceberg of DeFi industry problems caused by a financial hole in the budgets of The CeFi platform Celsius and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC).

A month ago, both companies stopped fulfilling their obligations on borrowed loans and maintaining margin requirements for open futures. Cryptocurrency exchanges closed 3AC positions without disclosing the losses incurred, but the non-repayment of loans made holes in the balance sheets of many companies that are forced to refuse their clients to withdraw funds.

The collapse of Celsius and 3AC is exacerbated by the fact that both participants in the crypto industry are delaying bankruptcy, which forces the affected partners to stop financial activities indefinitely. This finally undermines confidence in the DeFi industry and involves new market participants in the non-payment crisis.



As of Saturday morning, the situation is as follows. Voyager Digital’s solution is a direct deception of customers. The broker promised that the debt of 3AC of 15,000 BTC and $ 350 million will not interfere with the work, thanks to the loan issued in Alameda Research, the size of which remained unclear. At first, it was a line of $ 200 million, then $ 75 million.

Voyager Digital managed to get a decision from the court of the Virgin Islands to liquidate the 3AC business, but the offshore authorities cannot do this technically. Three Arrows Capital is headquartered in Singapore.

The local regulator announced the closure of the company’s business in May. The country’s Monetary Authority was able to issue 3AC, only a verbal reprimand for exceeding the volume of investments, above the license limits.

As a result of the impossibility of trying to recover the loan, Voyager Digital probably decided to go bankrupt, as evidenced by the broker’s hiring of financial consultants from consello Group and lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis. This team could advise bankruptcy due to voyager Digital’s registration in a U.S. jurisdiction. That’s where Three Arrows Capital’s billions are.

The danger of their confiscation in this scenario is so high that 3AC filed a bankruptcy lawsuit in the court for the Southern District of New York. This will protect their assets from being seized on any foreign warrants and court decisions.

The situation around the DeFi industry will negatively affect the rate of cryptocurrencies until startups affected by the non-payment crisis go through the debt restructuring process. Celsius and 3AC should be the first to do this. However, the appearance of each new victim of the DeFi crisis will lead to new sales of cryptocurrencies.