During this bear market, net decentralized financing (DeFi) protocols performed much better than more centralized crypto-credit and leveraged companies. This proves that computer code and transparent standards give the best result, writes crypto essayist and former CEO BitMEX Arthur Hayes.

Detailing the Collapse of a Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), as well as the challenges faced by centralized lenders, such as Celsius (CEL), BlockFi , Babel Finance and Voyager Hayes claims that the real DeFi platforms have left the market. the riots are relatively unscathed.

Compound (COMP), Aave (AAVE) and MakerDAO (MKR) were the DeFi protocols that played a role in the drama around Three Arrows Capital, Hayes writes. He added that with such protocols, there are no arbitrary decisions made by individuals.

This means that loans that do not maintain sufficient collateral ratios will be automatically liquidated by the protocol, regardless of who the borrower is or how good his reputation is.

As an example, Hayes pointed to a recent proposal to change the collateral requirements for Compound. According to him, for the protocol, Compound 3AC is just an address with a balance. This is not a group of people with a specific pedigree indicating that they can and should be trusted to pay off a debt, even if collateral is not required in advance.

When you take trust out of the equation and rely solely on transparent lending standards enforced by unbiased computer code, you get a better result. This is a lesson that needs to be learned, he added.

In addition to the DeFi protocols mentioned, Hayes also said that the algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST), which doesn’t work right now, works and that it’s DeFi at its core.

The STY code was fulfilled 100% as intended. It worked; but investors didn’t want to understand how it worked, he wrote, adding that the code itself wiped out 100% of the ecosystem’s value when the UST binding began to break.

It’s purely mathematics, and it was more or less inevitable; The fact that many refused to read the white paper is not a mistake with TerraUSD, he said.

Finally, Hayes argued that U.S. Federal Reserve or another central bank can certainly bail out distressed cryptocurrency funds like Three Arrows Capital and centralized lending firms, but they still won’t.

He concluded that