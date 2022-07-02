Reading time: ~2 m

Cryptocurrency exchanges are introducing negative funding rates.

The value of leading assets in the cryptocurrency market is declining, which causes great doubts among investors. This is reflected in the trends of depositing and withdrawing funds registered on various cryptocurrency exchanges. One of them was the financing rates, which remained unchanged in the first six months. However, now there have been changes in financing rates, and they indicate a deterioration in the situation.

A few days ago, two leading cryptocurrency exchanges faced negative cryptocurrency financing rates. Binance and ByBit occupy the first places in the list of exchanges with the highest trading volume. And the changes on these platforms can make a big difference for the entire crypto market.

Funding rates hovered at and below neutral levels for most of June. But after Bitcoin dropped below the $20,000 mark last week, it was expected that more traders would want to enter. However, this scenario did not materialize, as the average financing rates are already negative.

Binance and ByBit have recorded an average funding rate of -0.0015 over the past week. This is a serious decrease from the neutral average aggregate funding rate of 0.01%. This shows that the bearish sentiment among traders continues to dominate.

Traders are not the only ones who show such a position. The Fear and Greed Index once again puts cryptocurrency market sentiment in extreme fear territory for another day. This means that the market has closed for two months in a row in a state of intense fear.

This can be seen in exchange inflows and outflows, both of which have declined in recent days. However, the ratio of inflows and outflows shows that investors refuse to take on any risk in the market. According to Glassnode, net Bitcoin flows totaled $29.7 million after outflows over the past day reached $901.6 million.

Thus, the situation in the cryptocurrency market is still far from the formation of a bullish trend. When the fundamental factors that allow the market to start moving up will begin to form is unknown. Perhaps this year, the dominance of the bearish trend will continue until December, and maybe in early 2023.

Author: Vadim Gruzdev, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News