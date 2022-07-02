Reading time: ~2 m

Despite the collapse of the cryptocurrency markets, the Coinbase exchange intends to develop its platform for trading non-fungible tokens (NFT) and launches new features to attract users.

New features include the ability to change the prices of digital items in real time, the notification center, and the “Likes” and “Mass Management” tabs were added. In addition, rarity filters and the ability to connect up to ten cryptocurrency wallets to one account appeared on the site.

According to Dune Analytics, since the launch of Coinbase NFT two months ago, only 8,202 users have registered on the site. As of July 2, they had completed a total of about 21,000 transactions. The total trading volume was 1,468 ETH (about $3 million). For comparison, only last Thursday the trading volume on the OpenSea platform amounted to $ 15.6 million.

Despite the unimpressive figures and the upcoming crypto winter, Coinbase, apparently, intends to continue to develop the site. Now the exchange is focused on creating a full-fledged resource that can meet the needs of the expanding market, and the company will monetize it later. Coinbase allocates less than 10% of its budget to the development of the site.

“We don’t focus solely on the number and volume of transactions. There are many people on the platform who use the site as a social network and we are developing these functions. Now we are at an early stage of beta testing and want to make our site more focused on social functions, “said a Coinbase representative.

Earlier, the exchange was accused of selling the data of its users to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The company has categorically denied the allegations.