Reading time: ~2 m

It is reported that the co-founder of the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, is going to sell his Singapore mansion worth $ 35 million.

According to a Bloomberg report, the mansion has been up for sale for the past two weeks. Mr. Zhu purchased the property in December 2021 for S$48.8 million ($35 million). Currently, the mansion is in trust management of one of his children.

Similarly, WuBlockchain’s Colin Wu also highlighted the potential sale of Su Zhu’s mansion, adding that this has been confirmed by some real estate agents but has not appeared on public lists.

Su Zhu wants the proceeds from the sale to be sent to a bank account in Dubai.

A member of the crypto community @FatManTerra also shared his opinion on the situation, saying that Su Zhu requested that the proceeds from the sale of the mansion be transferred to an account in a Dubai bank. He explained:

A verified source confirmed that Su Zhu is urgently trying to sell his house in Singapore for $ 35 million, which is currently in trust management of his son. He demands to transfer funds to a bank account in Dubai and is not going to pay creditors from the proceeds of the sale.

Liquidators try to confiscate real estate owned by co-founders of Three Arrows Capital

In another Report by EdgeProp, rumors began to appear that liquidators in Singapore are trying to confiscate property belonging to two founders of Three Arrows Capital: Su Zhu and Kylie Davis.

The report also indicates that between 2019 and 2021, Mr. Zhu bought three bungalows in Singapore for a total of $83.55 million. In addition, Su Zhu and his wife own another $28.5 million house in Singapore, which is currently under construction.

According to the report, parties linked to Three Arrows Capital jointly own “five high-end properties, including a GCB, a store and a townhouse.” Other assets include a “fleet of expensive cars and a yacht.”

Author: Anton Zaitsev, Analyst Freedman Club Crypto News