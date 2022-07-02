Reading time: ~2 m

The material is not an investment recommendation and is published for informational purposes only.

What happened? According to CNBC analyst Brian Kelly, the bitcoin rate can reach a new bottom even if we take into account that the asset is trading 70% below its historical maximum (ATH). He allowed the value of BTC to fall by almost 50% from current levels as the macroeconomic situation worsened, which means reaching $ 10,000.

Fast Money Interview

What else is Kelly talking about? The expert compared the situation in the crypto industry with what happened in the stock market in 2008 after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers, one of the largest US investment banks. Then many investors believed that the collapse of one player could provoke the collapse of the entire market. According to Kelia, a similar scenario in the cryptocurrency sector is possible in the short term. He added:

“Someone big, from whom you did not expect, will go bankrupt. We’re probably a few months away from a situation like this.”

Kelly believes that the collapse of bitcoin will be triggered by mistakes in the policy of central banks, and a decrease in the debt burden on the market will only exacerbate this process.

On July 2, 14:40 Moscow time, bitcoin is traded at $ 19,218, adding 0.2% per day, according to Binance.

Earlier, InTheMoneyStocks.com expert Gareth Soloway said that bitcoin expects a further correction, and allowed the asset to decline to $ 12,000 and even $ 10,000.