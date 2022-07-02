Reading time: ~2 m

Leading analyst of 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov spoke about the current activities of the project, its plans and prospects for the altcoin exchange rate

Zilliqa refers to the early crypto projects that have passed the test of time, which was able to withstand both in 2018 and as part of the fall of the cryptocurrency market in the first half of 2022. Developing for a long time slower than the main competitors, Zilliqa just a couple of months ago began to implement solutions within the framework of the metaverse and NFT, but it is already obvious that their products, including in the gaming segment, have a future.

In 2021, Zilliqa achieved sustainable results: the volume of addresses in the network increased by 180%, the volume of blocked funds in dApps increased significantly, and the audience of the project and the community grew by 200%. In 2022, the project sets ambitious goals related to the integration of EVM, the improvement of cross-bridges and increasing the competitiveness of the decentralized platform of the project. Even if some of them are implemented, this will become the fundamental basis for the growth of the project capitalization.

During the spring and early summer of 2022, Zilliqa underwent big changes in the project team, and new participants brought new ideas related to the development of the metaverse and gaming segment. Currently, the project is developing its own game (shooter), and also in the autumn of this year it is planned to launch its own metaverse Metapolis, which promises to become “seamless”, combining the real world of social networks and virtual space better than competing products.

The essence of the idea

Purchase of the ZIL token at current prices with a stop loss of $0.0275, and targets at $0.07 and $0.1.

Risks

The main risk of this investment idea is a further decline in the capitalization of the crypto market, with a drop in prices for BTC and ETH, as well as the risks of the DeFi segment, which, against the background of bankruptcy and problems for large investment funds and companies in the decentralized finance sector, may fall more than the most capitalized assets.