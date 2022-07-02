Reading time: ~2 m

At the end of June, a new record was set in the crypto market. The on-chain indicator of changes in the net position of exchanges sank to a record low.

In the last days of June, the on-chain indicator of changes in the net position of crypto-exchanges (Exchange Net Position Change) updated a record low. This means that investors withdrew their bitcoins (BTC) from trading platforms in unprecedented volumes.

The reason for the active outflow of coins from crypto exchanges is the bear market and the recent drawdown of BTC below the $20,000 mark. At the same time, this trend demonstrates that investors consider the current rate of the coin to be relatively low and believe in its growth in the future.

In addition, in this regard, another point attracts attention: it seems that the problem of increasing centralization of cryptocurrency services and protocols is brewing. Probably, the record withdrawal of investors’ money from crypto-exchanges is a kind of vote of distrust in these services, embodying the classic principle of “not your keys – not your money”.

Record inference BTC with Exchanges

The on-chain indicator of the change in the net position of crypto-exchanges (Exchange Net Position Change) reflects the dynamics of changes in the balances of coins at all exchange addresses for 30 days. If during this period the volume of coins on the wallets of crypto-exchanges has increased, a green bar appears on the chart. If there was an outflow of coins from trading platforms, then the indicator has a red color.

On the long-term chart of this indicator, you can see that the green bars for some time clearly prevailed over the red ones. The situation has changed since the end of 2019 (blue line). The historical maximum for this on-chain indicator was recorded in December 2017 (blue circle), around the same time that the BTC rate rose to $ 20,000. To be more precise, this happened on December 28, 2017, when the 7-day SMA of this indicator reached the value of 245,000 BTC.

Source: Glassnode

However, starting in 2020, this on-chain metric began to make a gradual reversal, demonstrating an increasingly predominant withdrawal of bitcoins from exchanges. The most active periods of coin outflows were observed in April 2020 (immediately after the collapse provoked by COVID-19) and in November 2020 (when the parabolic growth of the previous bull market began). Both episodes are highlighted in red circles on the graph. Then the outflow indicators were, according to the 7-day SMA, -115,000 BTC and -127,000 BTC, respectively.

Right now, we are witnessing a third such wave with the updating of historical values. The last 4 days of June, the 7-day SMA indicator was kept at a record low of -133,000 BTC.

Source: Glassnode

How low stocks have sunk BTC Exchanges?

The long-term chart of the BALANCE OF BTC on exchanges also confirms this trend for the withdrawal of coins from trading platforms. This on-chain indicator shows that the total number of coins at exchange addresses has sunk to a 4-year low.

Here, as in the chart above, the tipping point was the collapse in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis. At that time, bitcoin reserves on exchanges amounted to a record 3.129 million BTC (peak high from March 17; blue circle). Since then, the figure has been declining for more than two years.

Source: Glassnode

As a result, the current balance of coin reserves on the exchanges is 2.398 million BTC. That’s almost a 4-year low. The last time this value reached a similar low was on July 25, 2018, or 1436 days ago.

Are investors losing confidence in exchanges?

As a rule, a large outflow of funds from exchange accounts is observed at the bottom of market cycles, as users withdraw their coins to cold wallets. Also, sometimes such a situation can indicate the beginning of a long-term bull market. In this case, investors also demonstrate by their actions that they consider the current rate of BTC relatively low and believe in its growth in the future.

However, on the other hand, current processes may also indicate a loss of investor confidence in cryptocurrency brokers, both centralized and decentralized.

The key factors in the destabilization of the crypto industry have recently become the problems of a number of eminent crypto projects, such as Terra, Celsius and Three Arrows Capital. The situation is also aggravated by numerous reports of staff reductions on many crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, Crypto.com and BlockFi.

Such a flash of volatility, of course, contributes to the growth of bothcalmness of investors and an increase in the outflow of funds from various platforms. It seems that in the pursuit of security and guarantees of the safety of funds, they began to increasingly recall the classic principle of “not your keys – not your money.”

This is the opinion held, for example, by a popular on-chain analyst. @WClementeIII, who commented on the situation as follows:

“I do not know how this record withdrawal of BTC from the exchanges is significant for prices, but I am sure that it reflects the degree of loss of confidence in centralized projects by investors in the light of recent events. People are aware of the rule: “not your keys, not your money.”

